J&K: Hybrid terrorist arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 29 A small team of Srinagar Police have arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr in Batamaloo area of Srinagar and recovered incriminating materials alongwith arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Saturday.

“Acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Srinagar Police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr identified as Arfat Yusuf son of Mohd Yusuf Khan resident of Rajpora Pulwama from Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Incriminating materials alongwith arms and ammunition including a Pistol, 20 live rounds, two magazines have been recovered from his possession,” police said.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he has been involved in terror related activities in south Kashmir range and had come to Srinagar with the nefarious designs and was arrested before he could execute any terror attack.”

Police said he was involved in throwing grenades twice on security forces, first time on a CRPF Vehicle in Rajpora and on second time threw at CRPF/RR Camp at Hawal, Rajpora Pulwama.

“Besides throwing grenades he was involved in pasting posters on 26/03/2023 and 10/03/2023 of Lone wolf warrior. Several terror crime cases have already been registered against him,” police said.

