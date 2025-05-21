J&K L-G announces govt job for kin of Pak shelling victims

Jammu, May 21 J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday announced government jobs to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in Pakistan shelling.

The Lieutenant Governor made the announcement while addressing families affected by the Poonch shelling.

The L-G expressed grief over the loss of lives due to Pakistan shelling and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

"The loss of lives cannot be compensated. We stand with the families in this hour of grief. The next of kin of those who lost their lives will be given government jobs. This is in addition to the Centre's support for the affected families. Both the Centre and state governments have been making efforts to provide compensation to the families. The damage assessment is being done, and once the report is completed, the measures will be taken accordingly," he said.

"Community bunkers have already been constructed at many places, but the number of individual bunkers will be constructed soon to ensure the safety of border dwellers," the Lt.Governor said.

In response to specific precision strikes against terror targets by Indian armed forces in Muridke near Lahore and Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by India, Pakistan resorted to Indiscriminate mortar shelling on civilian facilities along the line of control (LoC) and the international border (IB).

Over 200 houses and shops were destroyed in Pakistan mortar shelling in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara districts. Hundreds of civilians had to give up homes, livestock and agricultural fields. Over 38 civilians were killed as Pakistan shelled civilian areas.

The border residents are still not able to completely return to their villages because of unexploded shells in the border areas.

Notably, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire understanding on May 10 as the DGMOs of the two countries spoke to each other on the hotline.

