J&K L-G chairs meeting to review restoration of essential services & flood preparedness

Jammu, Aug 27 J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday a high-level meeting to review the rescue, relief operations and preparedness and concerned central agencies, Army, Air Force, NDRF, CAPFs, to deal with the situation arising out of incessant rain and flash floods.

The L-G directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people staying in low-lying flood-affected areas are safely evacuated.

He asked the officials to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, healthcare, clean drinking water, ration and tele-connectivity.

He said the essential services disrupted in flood-affected areas must be restored on priority, and areas hit should have adequate stock of essential supplies and medicines.

The L-G also directed for immediate restoration of roads, bridges on National Highways, alternate routes for traffic movement and preparedness of hospitals in case of influx of patients with water-borne diseases.

He directed PDD to closely work with NHPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) for the early restoration of the Power Infrastructure.

He called upon the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to assist PWD in restoring UT's roads along with National Highways.

The L-G directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti, to ensure alternative arrangements for providing clean drinking water in the waterlogged and flood-affected areas, especially in remote and hilly habitations, while restoring the regular water supply infrastructure.

He also directed the Secretary Health, Public Work Department (R&B), Food and Civil Supplies and Power Development Department to remain in Jammu Division and reach out to the flood-affected areas.

He said no officer or employee will take leave or leave the station. The L-G directed officials that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges must be closed till further notice and every district to ensure 24x7 functioning of control rooms to help individuals and households affected by the flooding.

He said emergency responders must be pre-positioned in vulnerable areas, and other teams should be adequately equipped and ready to be deployed within hours in case of an emergency.

The L-G is reviewing the situation 24x7 and is in touch with the UT and central agencies' officials concerned. He lauded the efforts of the Army, Air Force, NDRF, CAPFs, District Administration, Police and SDRF for minimising the loss of precious lives by acting swiftly in the evacuation of people to safe locations.

