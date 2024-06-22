J&K L-G chairs security review meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, June 22 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level security and review meeting in Jammu with the senior officials of all 10 districts of the division.

"The Lt Governor reviewed the overall security scenario in the region. He called for close synergy between the security forces, civil and police administration to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem. He said the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them should be neutralised on priority," an official said.

The Lt Governor also took stock of the development projects and the progress achieved on saturation of social welfare and other government schemes.

The meeting also discussed the preparations ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and important matters related to security, traffic management, essential facilities for yatris on the route, lodging, among other subjects.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Saturday visited Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu and sought a detailed review of all the arrangements for the forthcoming yatra.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary also chaired a meeting with senior officials of district administration.

"During the meeting, the Chief Secretary passed on specific directions to heads of various departments to make elaborate arrangements in advance for the successful conduct of the yatra.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a high level of sanitation as well as cleanliness in the camp for a safe and comfortable experience for the devotees," an official said.

"The Chief Secretary underlined that Amarnath holds immense religious significance, and it is our responsibility to provide a secure and comfortable environment for the pilgrims. He urged all the stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of Yatra and extend all possible support to the devotees," the official added.

He further directed all concerned departments to take every possible measure to make Amarnath Yatra smooth, safe and hassle-free for devotees.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary took stock of logistics, food and lodging for the pilgrims, security, langer stalls, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, and emergency services and other facilities for the smooth facilitation of pilgrims.

