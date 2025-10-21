J&K L-G, CM pay tributes to fallen martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Srinagar, Oct 21 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to the martyrs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police who laid down their lives in the nation’s service during the Police Commemoration Day event on Tuesday.

Observed throughout the country, the day holds special significance for Jammu and Kashmir, where hundreds of local police personnel have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

“We bow our heads in homage to the memory of all police martyrs and gratefully remember those brave police personnel, who are selflessly serving to ensure the integrity of the nation and the safety of its citizens,” the L-G said on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also paid tributes to police martyrs at Zeewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city, remembering the supreme sacrifice these martyrs made in the line of duty.

A large commemoration parade was held at Zeewan headquarters of J&K Armed Police, where the L-G, Manoj Sinha, took the salute.

The L-G remembered 1,614 personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in J&K, saying that their sacrifices cannot be equated with money, and claimed that the administration will ensure families of martyrs do not face difficulties.

“Our police personnel have no holidays, and no festivals. Only duty is their Kartavya,” he said.

The L-G also claimed that during the past five years, the administration has ensured that terrorists and their supporters don’t succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu Zone, said that 120 anti-terror operations are being launched in the Jammu division daily to eliminate foreign terrorists, which remains a significant challenge.

IGP Tuti added that the foreign terrorists operating in the upper reaches have posed a challenge for the past two years, but the counter-terrorism grid in Jammu has been strengthened.

Tributes were also paid to police martyrs at various district headquarters in J&K, where the families of martyrs were special invitees. The senior officers presiding at these functions reasserted the commitment that these families will continue to be a proud part of the larger police family.

