J&K: L-G directs officials to ensure system is accountable to people's needs
By IANS | Published: July 31, 2024 04:59 PM2024-07-31T16:59:53+5:302024-07-31T17:00:07+5:30
Srinagar, July 31 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed the officials to ensure that the administrative system is accountable to the common people's needs.
“Expedite the pending resolution of grievances on a fast track basis and ensure that the system is accountable and responsive to people's needs,” the L-G told the officials during an interaction while addressing the LG’s Mulaqaat programme.
J&K administration has taken several measures to improve the grievance redressal mechanism.
Recently, the administration launched the J&K SAMADHAN Portal & App to provide an easy way to lodge a grievance and its efficient and speedy redressal.
After the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir has witnessed a massive development including the implementation of many central schemes for the overall betterment of the common people.
