J&K L-G flags off 100 electric buses in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 1 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched 100 electric buses under the Srinagar Electric Bus Project and flagged off a fleet of 75 E-buses from the Nishat Bus Terminal.

The E-buses will be plying on 15 intra-city routes and two inter-city routes and will run a minimum of 200 km per day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In his address, Sinha congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited and the residents of the city and adjoining districts.

“Smart mobility to optimise transportation services for harmonious balance with ecology is our top priority," the L-G said.

Sinha said the addition of 100 E-buses is a big leap to achieve carbon neutrality as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that the Srinagar Smart City Limited is translating the 'modal shift' concept into reality through integrated approach to provide smooth transportation to people.

The E-buses are equipped with universal access and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) system, on-board vehicle tracking system, CCTV and emergency stop facility.

A dedicated mobile app and online ticket payment facility have been developed for the convenience of the passengers. All the buses are integrated with Srinagar Smart City’s integrated command & control centre.

A bus depot is coming up at the Pantha Chowk and charging sub-stations have been set up for smooth operation of E-buses.

