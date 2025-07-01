J&K L-G flags off fleet of ambulances for hospitals in Ramban, Anantnag

Srinagar, July 1 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday flagged off a fleet of ambulances for hospitals in Ramban and Anantnag districts to attend to emergencies on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

“Flagged off fleet of ambulances for hospitals in Ramban & Anantnag districts, donated by NHAI through Quazigund Expressway Pvt. Ltd. under CSR initiative. Asked DC Ramban to explore the possibilities for Hospital on Wheels for the remote areas of the district,” the L-G posted on his X handle..

The Lt. Governor on Monday inaugurated a new Yatri Niwas for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra in Srinagar.

“Delighted to inaugurate SASB’s Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar today. This Yatri Niwas is symbol of our dedication & commitment to provide better facilities for devotees of Baba Barfani and make their pilgrimage more comfortable and safe,” he said on the inauguration.

He said further on X, “The Yatri Niwas has been built through donation and it will accommodate 1300 pilgrims. The construction of second phase of Yatri Niwas will begin soon. It symbolises devotion to selfless service. Let us pray to Baba Amarnath to bless our land with peace, happiness and prosperity”.

The L-G also heads the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that organises the annual Yatra to the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas.

This year’s Yatra will start on July 3 and end after 36 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Yatris have already arrived in Jammu city from different parts of the country. The SASB has made arrangements for lodging and boarding of the Yatris at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on Canal Road in Jammu city.

Yatris use either the longer traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route to reach the cave shrine that houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The authorities have set up two base camps at Baltal and at Nunwan (Pahalgam).

The L-G has also inaugurated two fully equipped hospitals at the two base camps. In addition, there are transit camps along the route from Jammu to the base camps. The transit camps regulate, supervise and serve as halting points during adverse weather or route conditions. Those taking the traditional Pahalgam route travel from Pahalgam to Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panchtarni to the cave shrine covering 46-Km long trek in four days.

Those taking the Baltal route return to the base camp after having 'darshan' inside the cave shrine the same day. The one-way trek from Baltal to the cave shrine is 14 km long. Due to security reasons, no helicopter services will be available to the Yatris this year.

