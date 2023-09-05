J&K L-G hands over appointment letters to kin of civilians killed

Jammu, Sep 5 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over the appointment letters to the next of kins of three civilians killed in south Kashmir's Shopian district in July 2020.

The appointment letters on compassionate ground were handed over to Shareen Akhter, resident of Tarkassi, Kotranka, Rajouri, Mohd Arif, resident of Dhar Sakri Kotranka, Rajouri and Farayaz Ahmed of Kotranka Rajouri.

L-G also handed over the appointment letter under SRO-43 to Neeta Devi, of Dhandal Ramnagar Udhampur who was killed in an IED blast in Udhampur in 2022.

“L-G interacted with the family members of the deceased civilians and assured all possible assistance by the administration in the future,” an official statement said.

--IANS

zi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor