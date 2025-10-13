J&K L-G highlights importance of lifelong skill learning, community engagement

Srinagar, Oct 13 Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday highlighted the importance of lifelong learning skill and community engagement for institutions of higher learning. The L-G chaired the 36th meeting of Executive Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, at Raj Bhawan.

The Executive Council discussed several important academic and administrative issues and gave in-principle approval to various agenda points presented during the meeting.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the University to take a comprehensive review of the various important initiatives and programmes to regularly update the curriculum to meet the objectives of National Education Policy-2020 and transforming SMVDU into a premier educational institute at the National level.

He highlighted the need for a dedicated focus on lifelong learning skill and community engagement, increasing enrollment, industry collaboration and networking, Skill enhancement through short term courses, research, innovation and incubation, patents, strengthening of faculty and staff, and the introduction of new programs from the upcoming academic year.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the University to establish a specialised faculty for languages to offer integrated courses in Hindi, Dogri, French, and German.

He emphasised on encouraging students enrolled in foreign languages and technical courses to also pursue Hindi and Dogri languages. He also instructed the SMVDU to implement the complete digitalisation of all University records.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing projects and construction works in the University, implementation of NEP-2020, important matters pertaining to admissions, recruitment, faculty career advancement, non-functional promotions for non-teaching staff, end to end digitisation of student life cycle management process and utilisation of e-Samarth dashboard.

The chair was informed that the university has now been designated as a 'TCS Priority College' by Tata Consultancy Services for a period of three years as part of their campus placement programme.

Prof. (Dr.) Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University presented various Agenda items before the Executive Council for approval and ratification.

The meeting was attended by Prof. (Dr.) Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University; Prof. Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Management, Ahmedabad University; Prof. A.S.K. Sinha, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Amethi; Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT, Jammu; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO, SMVDSB; Ajay Kumar Sharma, Registrar, SMVDU and other members of Executive Council.

