J&K L-G inaugurates Jhelum Riverfront in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 31 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Jhelum Riverfront (Right Bank) Zero Bridge to the General Post Office (GPO) on Tuesday.

The riverfront has been upgraded as a pedestrian and cycling promenade along with parks, and public plazas equipped with public amenities like toilets, seating spaces, and high-quality lighting to the people.

"Srinagar Smart City Limited is also shifting electric and telecommunication utility cables underground in order to make the riverfront a wire-free public space," an official statement said.

Earlier, in May the L-G had inaugurated the 6 km-long stretch of the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront which was developed into world-class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, universal access and numerous activities along the way.

