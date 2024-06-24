J&K L-G inaugurates Litchi Festival in Jammu

Jammu, June 24 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Litchi Festival and Agriculture exhibition, organized by the Horticulture Department, in Jammu on Sunday.

In his address, the L-G extended his felicitations to the progressive farmers, growers and all the stakeholders. He said the unique initiative is a testimony to the "unwavering commitment of the UT Administration to farmers’ welfare and our determination to explore new avenues to bring prosperity in their lives".

The L-G highlighted the reforms and policies of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to tap the potential of agriculture and horticulture sectors.

"Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) has emerged as the game-changer for J&K's Agriculture and Allied Sector. 29 projects of HADP hold the potential to address the challenges faced by farmers and it will diversify income source," L-G Sinha said.

The L-G called for collective efforts from all stakeholders for the effective on-ground implementation of HADP, especially in the Jammu Division.

He asked the agricultural universities to make dedicated interventions that can contribute to increasing the farmers' income in the Litchi plantation sector.

The Jammu-Kashmir administration has set a target to convert about 160 hectares of litchi cultivation into high-density plantations in the coming few years, the L-G said. He assured all the necessary support and assistance from the administration to the farmers in marketing of litchi and other fruits.

