J&K L-G launches 100 electric buses in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 1 J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched Srinagar smart city's 100 electric buses.

Sinha flagged off a fleet of 75 E-Buses at Nishat Bus Terminal.

"The addition of 100 e-buses is a big leap to achieve Carbon Neutrality as per the vision of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Smart mobility to optimize transportation services for harmonious balance with ecology is our top priority.

"Srinagar Smart City Limited is translating 'modal shift' concept into reality through integrated approach to provide smooth transportation to people and contributing in sustainability of society.

"These buses will ensure that daily commuters and office goers have access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and safe public transport system for Srinagar city and the connected districts.

"E-buses will ply on 15 intra-city routes and 2 inter-city routes and will run a minimum of 200 kms per day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.," the L-G said.

