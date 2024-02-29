J&K L-G listens to grievances of citizens during live interaction

Jammu, Feb 29 Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the citizens on Thursday and listened to their grievances during a live interaction.

Sinha interacted with the people during "LG's Mulaqaat" - a live public grievance hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat here. The Lt Governor sought details of complaints received on JKIGRAMS portal and action taken report on public outreach programmes from the concerned Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and senior officials.

He directed the officials to assess the public outreach programmes and take corrective measures for efficient redressal of grievances. "All the initiatives must serve the common good and decisions must be implemented without fear or favour," the Lt Governor said.

He impressed upon the officials to take dedicated measures and focus on strengthening both physical and social capital.

"We should strive to improve the public service delivery mechanism, quick resolution to public complaints, speedy and transparent implementation of welfare schemes to enhance the capabilities of the citizens," the L-G said.

Addressing the grievances received from the citizens, the Lt Governor passed directions for the rationalisation of teachers, especially in schools located in far-flung areas.

"No Single Teacher School" across Jammu and Kashmir should be ensured, he said.

He further directed effective functioning of borewells and hand pumps, besides strengthening the power transmission and distribution infrastructure and addressing the issues of the LT Network and loose hanging electric wires.

The Deputy Commissioners were instructed to ensure that areas that require necessary intervention as far as power infrastructure is concerned are covered under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

