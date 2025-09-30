J&K L-G Manoj Sinha prays for peace, prosperity at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu, Sep 30 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday performed ‘puja’ and prayed for peace and prosperity in the country and the union territory at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district.

The L-G said on X, “Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Maha Ashtami. Today, at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, performed worship and rituals and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health of all citizens”.

The L-G paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district. The Yatra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is going on smoothly, and over 1.35 lakh devotees have performed the pilgrimage during this Navratri.

On day nine of the auspicious festival of Navratri this year, devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Mahagauri.

Navratri, being observed from September 22 to October 1, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and holds a special significance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Amid chants of “Jai Mata Di”, devotion, and bhajans echoing throughout the Katra base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi and the route, devotees continue to arrive in the town from across the country and abroad to seek blessings.

The base camp, the route and the Bhawan housing the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi dazzle with lights and flower-decked decorations. The spiritual purity and traditional gaiety resonating during the Navratri are soothing.

A multi-tier security grid involving the police, CRPF, paramilitary forces, and quick-response teams is in place throughout the festival, officials said.

The pilgrimage to the revered shrine resumed on September 17 after being suspended for 22 days due to a devastating landslide along the track caused by torrential rain on August 26, which resulted in the death of 34 people and injuries to 20 others.

