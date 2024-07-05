J&K L-G meets Ambassador of Czech Republic to India in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 5 J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Friday met Eliska Zigova Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India at Raj Bhawan Srinagar.

An official statement said the L-G discussed the investment potential of Jammu Kashmir in diverse sectors like industries, tourism, start-ups, handloom, handicrafts, food processing, agriculture and allied sectors with the ambassador.

“Jammu Kashmir is on the verge of becoming a notable success story among Indian states and a global model for socio-economic development,” L-G said.

He also invited trade and business leaders from the Czech Republic to explore the limitless opportunities that Jammu Kashmir has to offer.

He said the progressive reforms and futuristic policy interventions have positioned Jammu Kashmir as the preferred destination for investors across the globe.

“Eliska Zigova reiterated the commitment of the Czech Republic to deepen the partnership with India, with a dedicated focus on nurturing mutual growth and collaboration,” the statement said.

