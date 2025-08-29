J&K L-G orders constitution of high-level committee to probe landslide incident on Vaishno Devi track

Srinagar, Aug 29 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered the constitution of a high level committee to probe the landslide incident near Akhduwari on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track on August 26.

Over 35 pilgrims were killed in the landslide and over a dozen others injured when a landslide hit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track on August 26 during highly inclement weather in the Jammu division.

There was criticism against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) after the landslide tragedy with even Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary blaming the officials of the SMVDSB that manages the affairs of the Yatra.

Over a crore pilgrims visit the shrine in Katra on the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district each year.

In a press statement, the SMVDSB said: “A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard to weather advisories and at the expense of pilgrim safety. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expresses deep sorrow and pain at the unfortunate loss of lives of pilgrims in the natural disaster on 26th August, and places on record the correct factual position to dispel the impression being created by the insinuating media reports."

The statement added that "the Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless. The weather conditions had remained clear and conducive for pilgrimage on 26th August morning until around 10 a.m. during which time the yatra proceeded normally, so much so that even the helicopter services were operating seamlessly during that time".

It said: “In fact, the Board had made elaborate arrangements of positioning its enforcement staff and Disaster Management Task Force along the entire track as per its established standard operating procedure. The Board monitored weather updates closely and as soon as the forecast for moderate rains was received, registrations were immediately suspended.

“Majority of the yatris were moving down the track after completing darshan at the Holy Cave Shrine. Thousands of yatris en-route had smoothly completed their pilgrimage back to Katra by then. However, many pilgrims stayed on in the shelter sheds en-route at designated halt points on the old track. These are those points/ stretches which have never been susceptible to landslides in the past. These halt points have been specifically created in the safest zones of the track, for pilgrim safety."

The L-G on Friday ordered the constitution of a 3-member High-Level Committee, headed by Additional chief secretary (Jal Shakti) with Divisional Commissioner Jammu and IGP Jammu as members to probe the August 26 Adhkuwari landslide on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi track.

“Panel to submit report in 2 weeks to Shrine Board," the L-G’s order read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor