J&K L-G pays tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh on his 130th birth anniversary

Srinagar, Sep 23 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tribute to erstwhile Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh on his 130th birth anniversary.

The L-G said on his X, “Tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on his Janm-Jayanti. A statesman of excellence & harbinger of change, he introduced landmark reforms to ensure welfare of common man. His legacy of inclusive governance, progressive vision & contributions to motherland continues to inspire us.”

After the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two union territories, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh was declared a public holiday.

After 1947, Dr Karan Singh, son of Maharaja Hari Singh, became the regent and the head of state of J&K, called ‘Sadr-e-Riyasat’.

In 1964, Dr Karan Singh became the first Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dogra Maharajas ruled J&K after Maharaja Gulab Singh signed the treaty of Amritsar with the British in 1846. Maharaja Gulab Singh was the first Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir and the founder of the Dogra dynasty.

Originally a commander of the Sikh Empire, he sided with the British in the First Anglo-Sikh War and briefly became prime minister of the Sikh Empire in 1846.

In the same year, he signed the Treaty of Amritsar with the British, establishing the state of Jammu and Kashmir under the suzerainty of the British Raj; this treaty formalised the transfer of all lands that were ceded by the Sikhs to the British in the Treaty of Lahore.

Maharaja Gulab Singh was succeeded by Maharaja Ranbir Singh, followed by Maharaja Pratap Singh and then the last Dogra Maharaja, Hari Singh.

In 1923, following his uncle's death, Hari Singh became the new Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir.

After India’s Independence in 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh acceded to India to get the support of Indian troops against an invasion by tribal armed men from Pakistan.

Hari Singh remained the titular Maharaja of the state until 1952, when the monarchy was abolished by the Indian government.

After spending his final days in Mumbai, he died on April 26, 1961.

Paying tributes to his grandfather, Vikramaditya Singh, a former Member of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council, wrote on X, "Congratulations and heartfelt best wishes to all residents of Jammu-Kashmir on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji! Respectful homage to my grandfather Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu & Kashmir on 130th birth anniversary!"

