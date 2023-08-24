J&K L-G performs Shri Amarnathji Chhari-Mubarak 'pujan'

Srinagar, Aug 24 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday performed the 'puja' of Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak in presence of Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Shri Amarnathji at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada, an official statement said.

"The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of one and all," the statement said.

The Chhari-Pujan on the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shukla Ashtami is an important ritual prior to the culmination of the annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji Shrine.

The holy Mace will be taken to the Shri Amarnathji cave on August 26 following the traditional practice of Chhari Mubarak Yatra.

