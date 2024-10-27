J&K L-G releases Shehla Rashid’s book ‘Role Models’

Srinagar, Oct 27 J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday released the book of the former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union Vice President, Shehla Rashid, titled ‘Role Models: Inspiring Stories of Indian Muslim Achievers’, published by Penguin House.

“It is not easy to write stories on Muslim role models as it needs a lot of hard work and outlook. The book will serve as a beacon for all those Indian Muslims who aim at becoming achievers in their fields to distinguish themselves while inspiring others to follow their footsteps,” said the L-G while releasing the book.

He added that he had the opportunity to witness book releases and such events many times, but it is for the first time that he feels that the book would serve crores of Muslim brothers and sisters of the country.

“It is my belief that this book will serve as a torchlight to show the right destination to millions of our Muslim brothers and sisters. I agree that to select the right role models from different walks of life is not an easy task. Shehla has carefully selected such Muslim role models, who have through their achievements, in various fields, contributed to make India an all-inclusive success story,” he said.

He said that the author has selected such Muslim role models who in the fields of music, academics, defence, cinema etc have not only made a mark but also highlighted the greatness of India.

“The uniqueness of the book is that its author is an inspiration for the youth of our country,” he said.

Shehla Rashid got her Ph.D from Jawaharlal Nehru University. She was Vice President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union in 2015-16.

She rose to prominence while leading the student agitation calling for the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and others, who were arrested on charges of sedition in February 2016 for participating and organising sloganeering inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.

