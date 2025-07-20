J&K L-G reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra at Baltal

Srinagar, July 20 J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Baltal Base Camp and reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He chaired a meeting with the Camp Director, officials of the district administration, police and security agencies and discussed the measures taken to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims.

He also reviewed the mudslide preventive measures, and other arrangements in place for a comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water and power supply, traffic management, on-spot registration and other facilities for pilgrims.

He interacted with pilgrims and service providers and received their feedback.

He also took stock of the preparedness and response mechanism of the stakeholder departments to tackle any weather vagaries.

He directed the concerned officers to take dedicated measures to ensure the safety of the pilgrims in vulnerable areas.

At the Baltal Base camp hospital, he interacted with the Doctors, medical staff and inspected the healthcare facilities for the pilgrims.

He also lauded the dedicated efforts of all the departments and agencies involved in yatra management for ensuring the safe and seamless pilgrimage of the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji.

On Saturday, DGP J&K conducted a hybrid Security Review with all formations of J&K Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, CISF and agencies in the deliberations, which focused primarily on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and the prevailing security scenario.

A detailed assessment was carried out on the current security scenario and the coordinated efforts of various forces to ensure peace in J&K.

The DGP emphasised the seamless coordination among all agencies. He also deliberated on the contribution of the Army, along with other sister agencies, in maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid and supporting civil authorities in sensitive areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor