J&K L-G Sinha directs security forces to have 360-degree approach to counter terrorism

Jammu, Nov 23 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Sunday, directed the security forces to have a 360-degree approach to counter terrorism with massive crackdowns of terror financing, narco-terror links, overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle the entire support system of terrorists.

The L-G, on Saturday, chaired a high meeting to review the security situation in Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, Director General of Polce; S.J.M. Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Nitish Kumar, CID Additional Director General of Police; Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Bhim Sen Tuti, Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP); Ramesh Kumar, Jammu Divisional Commissioner; M. Suleman Choudhary, Traffic IGP; Depputy Inspector Generals of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Seniopr Superintendents of Police of Jammu division.

L-G Sinha congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its meticulous investigation and quick response in dismantling the pan-India terror network.

"Our 360-degree approach to counter-terrorism with massive crackdowns on terror financing, narco-terror links, over ground Workers (OGWs), and sympathisers is focused on dismantling the entire support structure to terrorists," the L-G said.

"Our coordinated efforts will ensure that the remnants of terror ecosystem are completely wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir," L-G Sinha added.

He directed the officials to remain vigilant and watchful of emerging security challenges.

He emphasised on zero tolerance policy against terrorism and asked the officials to take strongest possible action against terror sympathisers, OGWs and terror elements who are trying to radicalise youth.

He directed the officials to intensify intelligence-led operations against terrorists and concerted efforts to monitor digital platforms being used by terror outfits for radicalisation and funding.

The security review meeting on Sunday was held in the aftermath of November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi in which a terrorist detonated his explosive laden car, killing 15 civilians and injuring 10 others.

The Red Fort blast followed the busting of the white collar terror module in Faridabad by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with the Haryana Police.

