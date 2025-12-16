J&K L-G Sinha inaugurates 108-ft National Flag mast on Vijay Diwas in Akhnoor

Jammu, Dec 16 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 108-feet National Flag mast on Vijay Diwas at Kachrial in Akhnoor area of Jammu district, Defence Ministry officials said.

Defence Ministry Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal in a statement said, "Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated 108-Feet National Flag Mast at Kachrial in Akhnoor on Vijay Diwas."

"In a solemn and inspiring ceremony marking the observance of Vijay Diwas, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated a towering 108-feet National Flag Mast at Kachrial in Akhnoor."

"The majestic Tricolour has been dedicated to the heroes of the historic Battle of Chhamb and serves as a symbolic remembrance of the extraordinary valour and supreme sacrifices exhibited by the Indian Armed Forces during the 1965 and 1971 wars," the Defence Ministry Spokesperson added.

"The region of Chhamb was a pivotal and crucial battleground in both India-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971 which was marked by fierce and unrelenting fighting by Indian Army."

"Facing overwhelming enemy strength, Indian soldiers against daunting odds and in the face of relentless assaults displayed exemplary courage by offering stubborn resistance in the battered landscape despite suffering heavy losses."

"The intensity and ferocity of operations in the region of Chhamb during both 1965 and 1971 wars has been given a special mention in annals of Indian military history," the Defence Ministry Spokesperson said.

"The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of senior military and civil officials, war veterans, Veer Naris, students and local residents, who gathered to honour the fallen heroes."

The momentous event included hoisting of the National Flag, National Anthem, patriotic renditions and cultural program which included display of traditional Khukuri Martial Arts by Gorkha Regiment to commemorate the supreme sacrifices by those who laid down their life in line of duty, the Defence Ministry Spokesperson added.

"During the event the Veer Naris and war veterans were felicitated by the Chief Guest. The installation of the monumental flag mast at Kachrial stands as a permanent reminder of the region's strategic significance, heroic contributions of soldiers and vital role played by the locals during wars, conflicts and cease fire violations."

"It reinforces the nation's collective gratitude and serves to inspire patriotism among the youth," the Spokesperson said.

