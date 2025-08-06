J&K L-G Sinha inaugurates national tribal festival in Gurez

Srinagar, Aug 6 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the young generation must be inspired to preserve and cherish the values, knowledge and traditions of the tribal communities.

Taking to social media platform X after inaugurating the national tribal festival in Gurez border town of Bandipora district, the L-G said: "Inaugurated National Tribal Festival at Gurez. It is celebration of culture & tradition of Dard-Shina tribal community."

"A community radio station was also launched today to inspire young generation to preserve & cherish the values, knowledge and traditions of the community."

The two-day tribal festival celebrates the culture and tradition of Dard-Shina tribal community.

Addressing the gathering through virtual mode, L-G Sinha lauded the immense contribution of the tribal community to cultural diversity of the country.

He also paid tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

"I consider the Dard-Shina tribal community to be the most precious treasure of India, which is inspiring the people to preserve their traditions and rituals."

"Its rich traditions are a guiding light for us. The Dard-Shina community's deep connection to nature has shaped a unique culture and set of values. They impart a powerful lesson to humanity to lead a sustainable lifestyle in harmony with nature."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the priceless tribal culture is being preserved and their ancient glory and dignity is restored," the L-G said.

He added that the Central government has always focused on empowering the tribal community and transforming their lives.

"Decades of injustice against tribals ended in August 2019. Various transformative initiatives have enhanced the socio-economic conditions of tribal brothers and sisters. Gurez was connected to grid power in 2023 for the first time since 1947."

"This reflects our commitment to Gurez and Dard-Shina community," L-G Sinha said.

On the occasion, the L-G dedicated the Shina Gilgit 88.8 FM Radio Station to the Dard-Shina tribal community.

He said that the community radio station will inspire the young generation to preserve and cherish the values, knowledge and traditions of the community.

He suggested that the new radio station should broadcast the rich history of the tribal community, through a dedicated weekly programme.

"Gurez was developed and established as the most favourite offbeat tourist destination of the country. Today Gurez is ranked as a top travel destination of the country and it is considered as a haven for outdoor enthusiasts with its serene landscapes and picturesque villages."

"The community radio programmes must reflect its natural, artistic and cultural heritage," he added.

He also appreciated the Indian Army, Tribal Affairs Department, district administration and various voluntary organisations for their dedication to promote the priceless cultural heritage of the Dard-Shina community.

Captivating performances by the artists from Jammu and Kashmir and other states celebrating "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" received special appreciation from L-G Sinha.

Members of the tribal community were also honoured for their service to the society and the Indian Army.

Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment; Nazir Ahmad Khan, Member of Legislative Assembly from Gurez; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner; Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Tribal Affairs Department Secretary; Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Bandipora Deputy Commissioner, senior officials of security forces, civil and police administration, and people from all walks of life in large number attended the inaugural ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor