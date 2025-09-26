J&K L-G to chair Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar today

Srinagar, Sep 26 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will chair an important meeting of the Unified Headquarters, the joint security grid of the union territory, on Friday in Srinagar.

Officials said the meeting will be attended by the GoC-n-C of the Army’s northern command, the chief secretary, DGP and senior officials of Central, UT and CAPF, in addition to intelligence officers from various agencies.

The Unified Headquarters is the apex anti-terrorism grid in which coordination, synergy, and intelligence sharing are done to fight the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the ecosystem of terror.

The J&K L-G, as the head of the Unified Headquarters, will review the current security scenario in the region. The meeting will discuss winter preparedness, the recent LoC escalation by Pakistan and other important issues.

“The L-G will be briefed by top officials about the existing security situation in J&K, including at the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders in the UT. Army’s Northern Commander Lieutenant General Prateek Sharma, J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Chief Secretary Atal Duloo, heads of paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies will attend this crucial security review meeting. The L-G chaired the last meeting of the Unified Headquarters in May after the success of Operation Sindoor," officials said.

“The L-G had directed the security agencies to conduct 'precise, intelligence-led operations' in order to neutralise terrorists and dismantle their support cells,” the officials added.

After the terrorist attack in Baisaran meadow on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, the Indian Armed Forces, during Operation Sindoor, targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), destroying nine terror bases without crossing the border.

Indian Armed Forces destroyed 11 defence bases of Pakistan, which were damaged in response to Pakistan targeting civilian facilities, religious places and defence facilities.

After the suspension of Operation Sindoor, security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland, while the Army guards the 740-km-long LoC and the BSF guards the 240-km-long International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

