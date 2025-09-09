J&K L-G visits mega health camp for flood-affected families in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 9 J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the mega camp for flood-affected families organised by the State Health Department at Rajeev Colony in Jammu city.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the affected families and patiently heard their concerns. The L-G assured the families that the Government of India and the J&K administration are committed to the well-being of the people affected by the recent natural calamities in the UT.

The L-G was accompanied by Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu and other senior officials.

Jammu and Kashmir has been in the throes of one of its worst floods/cloudbursts since August 14.

A massive cloudburst hit Chashoti village in Kishtwar district on August 14, killing 67 people and injuring over 100. Most of the people killed in the Chashoti cloudburst were pilgrims of the Machail Mata Yatra.

On August 24, a landslide on the route of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district killed 35 pilgrims and injured 14 others.

The landslide hit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route when the Yatra was officially suspended. While most of the pilgrims had already come down to Katra base camp, many others had taken shelter at a designated space on the route to the shrine. It was this shelter space that was hit by the landslide.

Swollen Chenab, Tawi, Basantar, Ujh, and Ravi rivers breached the danger level during the recent floods, submerging many villages and urban localities in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

In the Valley, over 9,500 people were safely evacuated to relief shelters from Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Srinagar districts. Many apple-bearing trees were washed away by floodwaters in the Pulwama district.

People in J&K are still living in the aftermath of the recent floods as the government is taking relief measures to mitigate the suffering of the affected families.

