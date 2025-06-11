J&K L-G visits Sonamarg, interacts with hoteliers, traders ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, June 11 J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Sonamarg in Ganderbal district and interacted with the representatives of Sonamarg Market Association, hoteliers, 'pony wallahs' and other service providers for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Officials said the members of the delegations put forth various important matters pertaining to the smooth conduct of the forthcoming annual yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The Lt Governor assured the delegations of due consideration and appropriate redressal of the issues highlighted by them.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and J&K Administration for the welfare of all the stakeholders associated with the holy pilgrimage.

This year’s Amarnath Yatra begins on July 3 and will end on August 9 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima festivals.

The Amarnath Cave shrine situated at 3888 metres above the sea level in Kashmir Himalayas houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Devotees approach the cave shrine either through the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route that takes three days to reach the cave shrine or the shorter north Kashmir Baltal route.

Pilgrims return to Baltal base camp the same day after having ‘Darshan’ at the cave shrine.

Helicopter services are available for the Yatris on both the north Kashmir Baltal route and the south Kashmir Pahalgam route.

Local 'pony wallahs', labourers and guides well versed with the mountain terrain contribute largely to the successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra.

locals have since times immemorial assisted the Yatris along the traditional Pahalgam route to reach the cave shrine.

in fact, the holy cave shrine was discovered by a Muslim shepherd as is borne out by the historian records.

Till the formation of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the descendants of the shepherd would get a portion of the devotional offerings at the shrine.

After the formation of the shrine board, the shepherd family was given a one-time settlement as the affairs of the Yatra came to be completely managed by the shrine board.

