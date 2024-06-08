J&K: Labourer dies of gunshot injuries near international border

Jammu, June 8 A labourer died of gunshot injuries near the international border (IB) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that a civilian labourer identified as Vasudev aged 28-30 years, of Akhnoor, received gunshot injuries near the Regal border outpost on the IB in Samba district at around 10. 30 p.m. on Friday.

He was shifted to the district hospital in Samba town where doctors said that he was dead on arrival.

“Further investigation is going on to ascertain the reason behind the civilian being shot while he was working in the agricultural field,” officials said.

