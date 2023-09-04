J&K LG chairs meeting of Amarnath Shrine Board

Srinagar, Sep 4 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 45th Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Monday, an official statement said.

The board members shared their suggestions for augmentation of facilities for the devotees.

"The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the board members for their continuous guidance and support to improve the facilities for pilgrims and successful conduct of the annual yatra," the statement said.

"The Board discussed various ongoing and upcoming projects including creation of new infrastructure and maintenance and restoration of the existing ones. The meeting also discussed additional measures to further improve the overall spiritual experience for the devotees."

