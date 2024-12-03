J&K LG reviews working of UT’s Home Dept

Jammu, Dec 3 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the Union Territory’s Home Department in Jammu.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; DGP Nalin Prabhat; DGP Prisons, Deepak Kumar; ADGP Hqrs/Coordination, M.K Sinha; ADGP Law & Order; Vijay Kumar; ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain; Director Fire & Emergency Services, Alok Kumar; ADGP CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi and other senior officials of the J&K Police were present in the meeting.

“The chair was briefed on Security Related Expenditure (SRE), Manpower Positioning, Infrastructure Works, and other important issues of Home and Subordinate Departments including J&K Police, Prisons, Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards, SDRF, Prosecution and Forensic Sciences.

“The Lieutenant Governor emphasised on modernisation and strengthening of the police and allied organisations to effectively deal with law, order and security related challenges. He further directed for completion of all projects under SRE and PMDP within the stipulated time.

“The meeting also discussed effective Prison Management, Human Resource and other issues related to internal security and the criminal justice system”, the statement said.

LG Sinha controls the police, general administration, prisons, the Anti-Corruption Bureau and all-India services including IAS and IPS in J&K.

In order to remove any possible confusion in the powers of the LG and the elected government, the Union Home Ministry is expected to issue Rules of Business for J&K shortly.

The Rules of Business being issued by the MHA are expected to be on the Puducherry model, which is a UT with an elected Assembly and a chief minister.

