J&K LG visits Nowgam accidental blast injured in Srinagar hospital

Srinagar, Nov 15 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the hospital to meet those injured in the Nowgam Police Station accidental blast.

The LG went to the Ujala Cygnus hospital in Nowgam area on Saturday and enquired about the health of the injured and assured them of all possible assistance.

Manoj Sinha arrived in Srinagar in the afternoon from Jammu after the blast inside the Nowgam Police Station killed 9 people and left 29 injured.

He will visit the Police Control Room in Srinagar to pay homage to the martyred people at a wreath laying ceremony.

DG NIA, J&K DGP, senior Army and police officers will lead the wreath laying ceremony.

Police have now released the list of 9 people killed in the Nowgam blast. These include SIA Inspector, Asrar Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Shafi Parray, tailor (civilian), Showkat Ahmad, lab assistant FSL headquarters (civilian), Muzaffar Ahmad Khan Naib Tehsildar (civilian), Suhail Ahmad Rather, Chowkidar Revenue Department (civilian), Javaid Mansoor Rather, Constable photographer Crime Branch, Mohammad Amin, Head Constable FSL District Police Lines Srinagar, Arshad Ahmad Shah, Constable photographer Crime Branch and Aijaz Ahmad, Selection Grade Constable, FSL District Police Lines Srinagar.

The LG has ordered a probe into the incident while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and others expressed grief over the deaths and injuries.

In a post on X, the LG said: “Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.

“The government stands in solidarity with the families, friends, and loved ones of the departed. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. I have ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion.”

In a post on his official X handle, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident.

"The chief minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station, which claimed precious lives and left several personnel injured”, the statement from Omar Abdullah said.

CM Omar also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of all those injured in the blast.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chief Mehbooba Mufti said she was deeply anguished.

"This heartbreaking incident lays bare the risks and difficult conditions under which our police personnel serve to keep the rest of us safe. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for strength and swift recovery for the injured," Mehbooba posted on X.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra expressed profound grief over the tragic accidental explosion in Nowgam. Karra expressed heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to deceased persons.

J&K DGP, Nalin Prabhat has regretted the unfortunate accident and termed any other speculation on the cause of the blast as "unnecessary."

Police has dismissed the claim by a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) allied outfit Peoples anti-fascist front (PAFF) about the blast calling it “misinformation”.

