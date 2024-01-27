J&K: Light snowfall in higher reaches, plains remain dry

Srinagar, Jan 28 Light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of J&K during the last 24 hours as the spell of extreme cold eased a bit both in the Valley and Jammu division on Saturday.

Higher reaches like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Sinthan Top, Mughal Road, Karnah, Razdan Pass and Zojila Pass received light snowfall while people living in the plains still wait for this season’s first snowfall.

Srinagar had minus 2.3, Gulmarg minus 6.4 and Pahalgam minus 5.1 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 9.8 and Kargil minus 10.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 7, Katra 7.6, Batote 3.1, Bhaderwah minus 0.2 and Banihal 0.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor