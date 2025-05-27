J&K: Lightning kills over 100 sheep & goats in Rajouri

Jammu, May 27 Over a hundred sheep and goats were killed on a Tuesday by lightning in J&K’s Rajouri district, belonging to the Bakarwal community in the upper reaches of Marg Top in Budhal sub-division of Rajouri district.

The incident has caused immense grief and economic devastation to the affected families, who depend solely on livestock for survival.

The nomadic families, originally from Targain village in Budhal, were on their seasonal migration and had set up temporary shelters known as Dhoks in the high-altitude pastures of Marg.

The lightning struck their encampment during a severe weather episode, killing the animals instantly.

Among the affected families are Mohd Ashraf, Saddam Hussain, Makhan Din, Mohd Farooq, Ajaz Ahmed, Fakhar Din, Javaid Iqbal, and Mohd Arif.

Speaking in despair, they said the livestock was their only means of livelihood, and with everything lost, they now face hunger and helplessness.

A team from the Sheep Husbandry Department, Budhal, including Flock Supervisor Shahbaz Qamar and Assistant Stockman Lal Hussain, visited the site, documented the losses, and prepared a comprehensive report for further action.

The victims have made a heartfelt plea to the Jammu and Kashmir government and Rajouri administration, requesting urgent financial relief, compensation, and rehabilitation support. They warn that without timely assistance, their very survival is in danger.

For the nomadic Bakarwal families, their livestock is their only wealth, and their survival depends on the well-being of their flocks of sheep and goats. They migrate to highland pastures during the harsh summer months to seek meadows for their flock.

With the onset of the cold season towards the middle of October, the Bakarwals move back to their homes to spend the winter months.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor