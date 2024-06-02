J&K: Local missing, 2 tourists rescued as glacier caves in Sonamarg hill station

Srinagar, June 2 A local went missing and two tourists were rescued on Sunday when part of the Thajwas Glacier caved in J&K’s Sonamarg hill station.

Officials said that the tourists were enjoying at the Thajwas Glacier in Sonamarg when suddenly a portion of it caved in trapping a local and two tourists.

“Soon after the incident, the two tourists were rescued while the local is still missing,” an official said.

He said that a rescue operation is underway to trace the missing local.

The glaciers in Kashmir are highly sensitive and due to the huge rush of tourists, the fragile ecosystem of the glacier gets disturbed which results in caving in, meltdown or other hazards.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor