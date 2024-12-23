J&K Lt Governor inaugurates IGNCA regional centre at Jammu

Jammu, Dec 23 Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the regional centre of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) in Jammu.

He congratulated local artists, writers, researchers, art lovers, innovators and students on the occasion. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Ram Bahadur Rai, President of IGNCA, for dedicating IGNCA’s Regional Centre to Jammu.

“The folk tradition of Jammu has been the source of values and ideals that have sustained the society through the ages and I believe IGNCA's regional centre will create a framework for nurturing the virtues of culture for enhancing the quality of life,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“This centre will foster the promotion and preservation of our rich art and cultural heritage and help the growth of time-tested traditional wisdom and knowledge”, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the intelligentsia to work with organisations like IGNCA for the promotion of J&K’s rich artistic heritage and also for preserving and propagating the Vedic oral tradition.

“Our civilisational heritage represents a culture that is all-embracing and based on the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the world as one family. This Mantra continues to be of great significance to the world even today,” he said.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a cultural resurgence. He said that in the future, the IGNCA centre at Jammu will further strengthen the government's efforts for the promotion, development and enrichment of folk traditions.

Emphasising the role of enlightened citizens and stakeholders to develop an artistic mindset in the new generation, the Lieutenant Governor said that the creative potential of the youth will benefit other sectors of society.

He called for committed efforts for the dissemination of works of great thinkers and writers like Yogini Lalleshwari, Nund Rishi, Habba Khatoon, Parmanand, Dattu, Thakur Raghunath Singh, Pandit Hardutt, Gangaram, Padma Sachdev, especially to the younger generation.

“In this era of rapid change, it is also our collective responsibility to ensure that the articles, monographs, books on regional literature, folk music, drama genre and Pahari art become a part of every household,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also applauded the IGNCA and J&K Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) for organising the Toycathon. He said that the Toycathon provides an opportunity for our youngsters to participate in innovation at the grassroots and lead them to design and develop toys based on local cultural ethos and life of local heroes. The Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the revolution taking place in the Union Territory of J&K in the education sector in the past few years.

“I am proud that Jammu & Kashmir is leading the country in implementing the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the students who excelled during the District/School level competitions under Toycathon 2024.

He also released several publications of IGNCA and visited the stalls put up by different school students exhibiting innovative and creative toy designs, and clay models prepared by artists from various states.

Sakina Ittoo, Minister for School/Higher Education, Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare; Dr Sachidanand Joshi, Member Secretary IGNCA; Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Culture and School Education; Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education; Prof (Dr) Parikshat Singh Manhas, Director SCERT J&K; senior officials; teachers, artists and students were present.

Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vice Chancellors of several universities and heads of various educational institutions were also present on the occasion.

