J&K Lt. Governor, Maharashtra CM unveil Shivaji's statue in Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 8 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Kupwara, officials said.

The Lt. Governor congratulated the 'Amhi Punekar' and 41 Rashtriya Rifles for their historic initiative.

"Great Shivaji's statue will be a source of inspiration for people and the bravehearts of the Army. He was a great warrior and founder of Swarajya. Shivaji was a born leader, who scripted a new history of India through his mesmerising victory against the enemy."

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was also fountainhead of high standards of morality, right conduct and respecter of all religions and sects. Youth must follow his ideas and ideals and selflessly serve the poor and weaker sections of society and contribute to nation-building."

He called for celebrating the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj festival in Kupwara on November 7 every year.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that Chhatrapati Shivaji is an inspiration for every Indian.

"Maharashtra has a great tradition of sacrifice and bravery. It is indeed commendable that this statue is being erected at Kupwara in the same year as the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji," Shinde added.

