J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits Lal Chowk, interacts with traders

Srinagar, June 3 J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, after paying obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine in Ganderbal district on Tuesday, visited Srinagar's city centre Lal Chowk and interacted with the local traders.

After he prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity for fellow countrymen at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine on the annual festival of the deity, the Lt Governor came to the Lal Chowk, the hub of business activity in Srinagar city.

Officials said the Lt Governor interacted with traders in Lal Chowk and the interaction was aimed at fostering dialogue between the government and traders on various issues and aligning services with the needs of the business community.

"Lt Governor interacted with the shopkeepers and traders and discussed their issues and concerns. He directed the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Owais Ahmed, to take immediate measures to address the issues of the traders, shopkeepers and business community. He also gave specific instructions for improving the civic amenities at Lal Chowk," an official said.

This is the first time during the last 35 years since armed violence started in J&K that any Governor or Lt Governor has visited Lal Chowk and moved around freely to speak to shopkeepers and traders, breaking the barriers of protocol and security

Sinha also conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed the progress of allied works at Balidan Stambh in Srinagar city in the Pratap Park area adjacent to Lal Chowk.

He ascertained the progress at the site and directed the officials for timely completion of the work.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Srinagar Deputy Commissioner, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Owais Ahmed, and other senior officials.

The visit of the Lt Governor to the historic Lal Chowk is a symbolic gesture that conveys a powerful message that the situation is peaceful in the Valley.

During the peak years of terrorist violence, Lal Chowk was the hub of separatist protests in the Valley.

