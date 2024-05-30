J&K: Magisterial inquiry ordered into Akhnoor bus accident

Jammu, May 30 District Magistrate Jammu has initiated a magisterial inquiry to investigate the cause of the bus accident near Akhnoor in Jammu on Thursday involving a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh heading towards Shiv Khori.

"District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya said that 22 persons have died in this mishap while 57 injured are under treatment at GMC Jammu and at SDH Akhnoor," the statement said.

The ADM Jammu has been instructed to submit a report within seven days.

"The district administration is closely monitoring the treatment of the injured and is in communication with the authorities of Hathras and Aligarh, the native places of the passengers," an official said.

