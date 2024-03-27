J&K: Man booked for giving fake information about contraband substances

Srinagar, March 27 J&K Police booked a man on Wednesday for giving fake information about contraband substances to implicate people.

“Reliable information was received by police station Karnah in Kupwara district that one person identified as Azam Shah of Pingla Haridal village is using urea fertiliser and white cosmetic powder etc to make artificial brown sugar-like substance,” police said.

Thereafter, the said person is giving wrong information to security agencies in order to falsely implicate innocent persons, police said.

“FIR No. 14/2024 US 420 IPC has been registered in Police station Karnah and an investigation taken up. During the search of his premises, incriminating material including urea fertiliser, starch powder, white cosmetic powder and cell phone of the said accused has been seized for expert analysis,” police said.

Police said that further investigation is underway in the case.

