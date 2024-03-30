J&K: Man kills nephew with licensed firearm in Poonch
By IANS | Published: March 30, 2024 01:16 PM2024-03-30T13:16:55+5:302024-03-30T13:20:05+5:30
Jammu, March 30 A man shot down his nephew with a licensed .12 bore gun in Jammu & ...
Jammu, March 30 A man shot down his nephew with a licensed .12 bore gun in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district, on Saturday.
Officials said that during a family feud, one person identified as Joginder Singh fired at his nephew, Gangandeep Singh with his licensed .12 bore gun and killed him on the spot.
“The incident happened during a clash between two families. Joginder Singh has been arrested and his licensed weapon is seized by police,” officials said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app