J&K moving towards equality, opportunity & social justice under PM Modi: L-G

Jammu, Dec 12 J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is moving towards equality, opportunity and social justice.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi changes have taken place in recent years and these changes exemplify inclusive development, eliminating biases and fostering hope and stability among the people. Whether in villages or cities, the reduction of gaps between basic amenities and citizens' aspirations is visibly evident. Over the past few years, grassroots democracy has deepened and democratic ideals and constitutional values have become the guiding principles of our collective consciousness,” the L-G said while speaking at a commemorative event of Dogra General Zorawar Singh.

He also spoke about the efforts to uplift marginalised communities including those displaced from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Western Pakistan.

“The sacrifices of great personalities like General Zorawar Singh were rooted in the resolve to establish harmony, peace, and prosperity in society. Their vision resonates with the ongoing efforts to end longstanding discriminatory practices and bring these marginalised groups into the mainstream,” he said.

He added that the life of General Zorawar Singh is a “beacon of inspiration” for generations, adding that his legacy “teaches us” how challenges in national service can be met with courage and determination, preserving the essence of our civilisation.

“The speed of project completions in Jammu and Kashmir has increased tenfold, reflecting our resolve to ensure public welfare as a sacred responsibility”, he said.

Sinha expressed his gratitude to the General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust for their efforts in preserving the legacy of the great warrior.

“I express heartfelt gratitude to the officials of the Trust, who are carrying out the noble task of spreading General Zorawar Singh's memory and life contributions to various sections of society, reflecting India’s confidence and pride.

“I believe the lives and deeds of great personalities always inspire others. A society that does not preserve the memory of its great men and ancestors, and does not draw inspiration from them, risks losing its identity in history.

“Their remembrance motivates thousands to unite on the path of equitable development and dedicate themselves to working for underdeveloped sections of society”, he said.

Sinha called General Zorawar Singh a “symbol of national unity” and an icon of “courage” and “resolve”.

“The life of General Zorawar Singh symbolises the dream of a strong India. Under Maharaja Gulab Singh’s leadership, he played a vital role in expanding the Dogra empire and giving concrete form to the objectives of a united India. His campaigns in Ladakh and Baltistan showcased exemplary planning and resolute willpower,” he added.

He further highlighted the broader efforts under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership to uphold and revive the legacy of great personalities like General Zorawar Singh.

“Efforts over the past ten years have aimed at making the ideals of great personalities like General Zorawar Singh a strength for the nation. Their legacy is being revived to energise New India. PM Modi has made remarkable progress in transforming India into a major global power and creating an environment where every citizen has equal opportunities to contribute creatively without discrimination,” he added.

