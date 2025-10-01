J&K MP Mian Altaf meets BRO chief engineer, Mughal Road tunnel discussed

Srinagar, Oct 1 J&K MP, Mian Altaf Ahmad, representing Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in the Lok Sabha, met the Chief Engineer of Border Roads Organisation on Wednesday to discuss the progress on the construction of the Mughal Road tunnel.

Mian Altaf represents the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat for the National Conference.

He met the chief engineer of BRO in Srinagar and discussed the progress made on the construction of a tunnel on the Mughal Road that will make this road connecting the Valley with the Poonch district of Jammu division, an all-weather road.

BRO has been handed over the construction work of the Mughal Road tunnel.

An official statement said that the Chief Engineer BRO Kashmir informed the Member of Parliament Mian Altaf that the process for the construction of the Mughal Road tunnel is progressing swiftly and going in the right direction.

“Mian Altaf urged the BRO Chief Engineer to further accelerate the efforts and work so that this vital tunnel is constructed, so that the people dependent on it will benefit.

“The tunnel will provide a year-round alternative to the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, which frequently remains closed as recently seen due to landslides,” Mian Altaf said.

He said that the tunnel would also boost economic and tourism activity in the area by facilitating greater movement of people and goods along the route.

Mian Altaf said that for apple growers and traders, the construction of the tunnel will come as a major relief as it is expected to provide a reliable alternative route for transporting fruit to markets outside Jammu and Kashmir, reducing delays, post-harvest losses, and dependence on the often-blocked national highway.

Mian Altaf also urged the BRO chief engineer to upgrade and expedite maintenance work on the crucial Shopian-Peer ki Galli road for smooth travel.

The tunnel, approved by the Centre government, is estimated to cost around Rs 3830 crore and is being seen as a critical alternative to NH-44, which is prone to landslides and closures during harsh weather.

