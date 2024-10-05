J&K: Muslims in Rajouri protest against blasphemous remarks

Jammu, Oct 5 Muslims in Jammu & Kashmir Rajouri district on Saturday took out a protest rally against alleged blasphemous remarks by Swami Yati Narsimhanand involving the personage of the Prophet.

Protesters demand stern action against Yati for his alleged blasphemous remarks involving the personage of the Prophet of Islam. They said that the remarks had hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the globe.

The protesters assembled in the main town and refused to disperse unless authorities assured them of communicating their feelings to the highest authorities.

In order to pacify the protesters, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri and Additional SP went on the spot and assured them that the memorandum handed over to them by the protesters would be forwarded to the highest authorities.

The protesters said that the remarks have hurt the religious feelings of Muslims across the globe as in India. These remarks, according to the protesters, have the potential to disturb the peace and tranquillity prevailing among communities in J&K and in other places of the country.

Protesters added that such remarks against any religion are unacceptable and those doing so must be punished under the law of the land.

It must be mentioned that J&K has been the only state in the country which remained unaffected by communal fires when the sub-continent was divided into two countries on the basis of religion in 1947.

The terror let loose against the minority Kashmiri Pandit community by terrorists with the beginning of armed violence in Kashmir valley in the 1990s was opposed by the common Muslims who too were targets of the terrorists sometimes for being 'pro-India' political activists, sometimes called informers of the security forces.

It was the deeply intolerant religious overtures of separatist gunmen that finally deprived them of all the sympathy of the masses in Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor