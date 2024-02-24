J&K narco-terrorism case: NIA attaches 4 properties, seizes Rs 2.27 crore

New Delhi, Feb 24 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached four properties and seized Rs 2.27 crore in cash in connection with the the Jammu and Kashmir narco-terrorism case involving two proscribed terrorist outfits, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), an official said on Saturday.

According to NIA, the properties belonging to four accused have been attached in Handwara of Kupwara district.

"Immovable properties attached are the double-storey house of accused Afaq Ahmad Wani, single-storey house of accused Muneer Ahmad Pandey, the house of Saleem Andrabi and the double-storey house of Islam-ul Haq," said a senior NIA official.

So far, a total of 12 accused have been arrested in the Handwara narco-terrorism case, in which the NIA has already filed charge sheet against 15 individuals.

"The case relates to the use of the 'proceeds of narcotic drugs' to fund violent terror activities by LeT and HM operating in the Handwara-Kupwara region," said the official.

The case was registered following the recovery of a black bag and numerous Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination during checking of vehicles in the Langate area of Handwara.

"The seizure was made from a white Creta car without a registration number," said the official.

Preliminary questioning of the car's driver, Abdul Momin Peer, had led to the revelations about the narco-terror nexus following which the NIA launched a detailed investigation.

"During the initial searches in the houses of various accused, 21 kg of heroin was seized, in addition to various incriminating material, including large sums of cash," said the official, adding the NIA was continuing its efforts to destroy and dismantle the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir and safeguard national security.

