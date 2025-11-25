J&K: NCB dismantles marijuana supply module; 3 arrested

Srinagar, Nov 25 The narcotics control bureau (NCB) on Tuesday busted a ‘Charas’ (Marijuana) supply racket in J&K and arrested three persons in this connection.

An official statement said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Srinagar Zone, has successfully dismantled a narcotics supply module active in the Baramulla–Pulwama belt with the seizure of 2.730 kilograms of charas and the arrest of three accused persons, including the main supplier.

It said that acting on specific intelligence, on November 20, a team of NCB Srinagar intercepted Bashir Ahmad Malla, resident of Dhobiwan, under police station Kunzer, District Baramulla, and recovered 2.730 kg of charas from his possession.

“During sustained interrogation and prompt follow-up action with the help of Baramulla Police in Kunzer Police Station, the NCB team arrested his close associate, Mansoor Ahmad Wani resident of Dhobiwan in the jurisdiction of Police station Kunzer, District Baramulla, who was actively involved in the supply chain,” it said.

It pointed out that NCB Srinagar appreciates the strong cooperation and timely support extended by Baramulla Police, whose proactive assistance played a vital role in the successful execution of the operation and further strengthened inter-agency coordination in the region.

“Based on the disclosures of both the accused and subsequent operational intelligence, the main supplier, Abdul Rashid Dar, was apprehended from Pulwama, thereby unearthing the complete trafficking chain,” it said.

The statement added that all the accused have a previous criminal history in connection with NDPS cases. With the arrest of the mastermind, associate, and supplier, the entire module involved in the procurement, transportation, and distribution of the seized contraband has been dismantled.

“Further investigation is ongoing to identify backward and forward linkages, financial trails, and any inter-state connections,” it said.

The statement said that the establishment of the NCB office in Srinagar is part of the Government of India’s strategic initiative to strengthen narcotics enforcement in Jammu & Kashmir.

“NCB appeals to the public to support the fight against drugs. Citizens may report any information related to narcotics trafficking confidentially on the MANAS – National Narcotics Helpline: Toll-Free 1933. The identity of the caller is kept strictly confidential,” the statement concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor