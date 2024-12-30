J&K NCC ready to make region proud on Republic Day Parade

New Delhi, Dec 30 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh are set to shine at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, as NCC cadets from the region prepare to march on Kartavya Path.

Over the past month, the cadets have undergone rigorous training, demonstrating exceptional dedication and enthusiasm to showcase the culture, progress, and aspirations of the region.

Major General Anupinder Bevli, ADG NCC Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, shared his pride in the cadets' efforts, stating, "I am immensely proud of their hard work and believe that, just like last year, this year too, the cadets from Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh will return after making our region proud through their efforts."

A key highlight of this year’s participation is the inclusion of the Air Squadron in the parade preparations. Cadets have also been educated about cyber security, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed and tech-savvy India. As part of this vision, the NCC is set to expand significantly, with plans to induct 3 lakh new cadets.

Major General Bevli emphasised the importance of discipline and responsibility among the youth, urging them to use social media wisely. "If it leads you astray, first turn to your family and then to us for guidance and rectification," he appealed.

During their practice sessions, cadets depicted the region’s developmental strides through symbolic presentations. One cadet proudly stated, "Voice of the youth of J&K and Ladakh, the crown of India. With the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, the youth here are witnessing a new era of progress. The Tiranga fluttering at Lal Chowk signifies economic growth and literacy improvements, with the rate rising from 55 per cent in 2001 to 77 per cent in 2021. Institutions like IIT, IIM, and AIIMS now stand tall, fostering education and innovation."

Technology has also reached new heights, with over 90 per cent of households in J&K and Ladakh now accessing 4G networks. The cadet added, "Youth aspires to join the uniformed forces, serving the nation with pride and honour, and contributing at the international level."

As the region’s representatives head to Delhi, they carry the aspirations of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, ready to make their mark on the nation’s grand stage.

