J&K on path of development under PM Modi's leadership: BJP Gen Secy Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Sep 20 BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand for a "stronger J&K with peace and prosperity", adding the union territory is on a path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that today, there is a need to look at Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India, underlining that the party's commitment to uphold the peace and prosperity of the region stands firm.

There is a need to realise Jammu and Kashmir is developing in all spheres and improving the lives of all citizens, he said.

"The developments so far are witness to the journey of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Jammu and Kashmir need to stand united to voice for the peace and prosperity of the region. This is possible only by a party which believes in the firm ideals of national integration with the concept of 'Antyodaya', and in the present time, our Prime Minister is leading the nation with 'Sab ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas'," the BJP general secretary said in a statement.

Chugh called on the people of J&K to recognise the government led by PM Modi in abrogating Articles 370 and 35A, making the region an integral part of India.

He urged them to not fall for the divisive and separatist agenda of the National Conference (NC), Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, which speak of restoring Article 370 and removing the reservation.

He also slammed the Congress and the NC for their "alignment with the agenda of Pakistan".

The BJP leader said: "Under PM Modi's leadership, our government has taken every measure to counter-strike neighbouring Pakistan whenever there has been an attempt on the integrity and unity of our country."

Chugh -- referring to Omar Abdullah -- on the reservation given to Gujjars and Pahadis, strongly remarked: "We will not allow it be taken back even after ten births."

He referred on the various schemes and development plans for the region, saying "the region is bound to progress like never before".

Chugh said: "The people of Jammu and Kashmir identify themselves as part of the country where democracy is thriving, and the progress of the region is happening like never before. This is being made possible with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people are experiencing the positive changes made in their lives by the Modi governance."

He recalled the sacrifices made by Syama Prasad Mookerjee for ending Article 370 and his opposition to two symbols, two laws, and two constitutions. He said Mookerjee fought for Jammu and Kashmir to be an integral part of India.

The BJP General Secretary said: "There can only be one flag, one head and one constitution in the country. We need a Viksit Jammu Kashmir for a Viksit Bharat."

He called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor