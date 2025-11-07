J&K: Over 6,000 register for BSF marathon; motorcycle rally on Nov 9

Jammu, Nov 7 Over 6,000 people have registered for the BSF marathon on November 9, while a motorcycle rally will also be flagged off from here to Bhuj (Gujarat) by DG BSF on the same day, IG BSF Jammu Frontier said on Friday.

IG BSF Jammu Frontier, told a press conference here today that Director General (DG) BSF, will flag off the marathon in four race categories -- 42 km, 21 km and 10 km -- besides the 5 km ‘run for fun’ which is open to all.

He said Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and J&K’s acclaimed para-archer Rakesh Kumar are also participating in the opening and closing ceremonies of the event, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh for the full marathon, Rs 75,000 for the half-marathon and Rs 50,000 for the 10-km run.

Six foreigners have also registered themselves for the marathon, which will be a regular annual event to be organised by the Jammu BSF frontier henceforth, the IG said.

In addition to the marathon, IG BSF said the DG will also flag off a strong contingent of 60 motorcycle-borne personnel of the force who will reach the Bhuj area of Gujarat on November 19 to participate in the main raising day celebrations of the force two days later.

“BSF was raised in 1965 and is celebrating its 60th raising day this year in Gujarat on November 21. Our contingent of motorcyclists, after covering various areas along the Indo-Pakistan border in J&K, Punjab and Rajasthan, will reach Gujarat on November 19. They will participate in the raising day celebrations there,” he said.

He highlighted that the marathon promotes fitness, unity and national pride, in line with the ‘Fit India’ and ‘Khelo India’ initiatives, and aimed at fostering stronger bonds between border communities and the nation.

Expressing satisfaction over the people’s response to the marathon, he said more than 4000 registrations were recorded within the first 36 hours of its announcement.

“We have over 6000 people from across the country participating in the marathon. Six among them are foreigners, and the number could be more as we are still getting the queries from outside the country,” IG BSF added.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor