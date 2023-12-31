J&K Police announce cash reward for information to curb anti-national activities

Jammu, Dec 31 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh for anyone who provides information and intelligence on trans border tunnels, drones, narcotics, militant activities and militants to curb anti-national activities.

J&K Police said on X that general public can share such information with district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) assuring that the identity of the person will be kept secret.

“The highest reward of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh has been announced for those giving specific information about the presence of militants, resulting in successful operations leading to arrest or combat. The cash reward will be provided as per category of A, B and C of the militant,” the police said.

Police said that a reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for those who provide information about the trans-border tunnels used by anti-national elements to tranship militants, explosives and contraband consignments.

“A reward of Rs 3 lakh has been announced for those who sight drones from across the border to drop narcotics and explosives and provide actionable information about the person receiving/ transporting material dropped through drones from the border and Line of Control (LoC) to hinterland and Punjab,” police said.

Police added that a reward of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for people providing information about inter-state narcotics modules and people talking to Pakistan based militant handlers and separatists in jails and persons talking to or communicating with militant handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as informers.

“A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for persons providing information about those persons who are encouraging, inducing and inciting people to join militant ranks or pick up gun,” the police said.

