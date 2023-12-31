J&K Police announces cash reward for info on trans border tunnels

Jammu, Dec 31 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday announced cash reward for the people who will provide information and intelligence on trans border tunnels, drones, narcotics, terror activities and terrorists.

"General public can share such information with district SSPs. The identity of the person will be kept secret," the police said.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu for terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the recent past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

